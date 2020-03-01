Winter isn't over, but that's not a bad thing

Spring starts in less than three weeks. The time changes in a week, giving us back that hour of daylight in the evenings that was taken away in the fall.

But before you dust off your mountain bike and picnic basket, remember that winter isn’t over.

In fact, the first few weeks of March will likely bring below normal temperatures across the state, with particularly cold temperatures in the northeast corner, said Chris Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. And that’s adding to an already chilly and snowy February.

“That’s why we’re still seeing the below normal bubble,” Jones said. “There’s already a good amount of moisture in the snow, and then we add more of it and that keeps it wet and limits your warm up.”

The entire state through the first days of spring show at least a slight chance of above normal precipitation, he added, meaning brace yourselves for more snow that sticks around.

But instead of lamenting a winter that doesn’t want to end, and that has seen its fair share of snow, embrace longer days, slightly warmer temperatures and the chance to enjoy the last trace of those activities you maybe didn’t quite get to yet.