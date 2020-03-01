Winter isn't over, but that's not a bad thing

Spring starts in less than three weeks. The time changes in a week, giving us back that hour of daylight in the evenings that was taken away in the fall.
But before you dust off your mountain bike and picnic basket, remember that winter isn’t over.
In fact, the first few weeks of March will likely bring below normal temperatures across the state, with particularly cold temperatures in the northeast corner, said Chris Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. And that’s adding to an already chilly and snowy February.
“That’s why we’re still seeing the below normal bubble,” Jones said. “There’s already a good amount of moisture in the snow, and then we add more of it and that keeps it wet and limits your warm up.”
The entire state through the first days of spring show at least a slight chance of above normal precipitation, he added, meaning brace yourselves for more snow that sticks around.
But instead of lamenting a winter that doesn’t want to end, and that has seen its fair share of snow, embrace longer days, slightly warmer temperatures and the chance to enjoy the last trace of those activities you maybe didn’t quite get to yet.
Nordic ski trails across the state are groomed and snow is deep. Snowmobile trails are great, with plenty of powder on hillsides and through meadows. The fishing is good and will only get better.
Spring will come soon enough, then summer and with it hot, long days. Soak up the rest of winter before everything changes.
Downhill skiing
After one of Hogadon Ski Area’s best early seasons in recent memory, the snow just keeps falling, said Chris Smith, Hogadon’s manager.
“We got a really early start opening all the slopes on opening day because of incredible October and November snowfall,” Smith said. “And we have had super good attendance this year and snow on a regular basis.”
It’s been so regular, in fact, that the area has recorded 216 inches and has a base of about 4 feet deep.
Smith is also achieving his goal of boosting family skiing at the area. When he started in 2013, Hogadon sold 10 family passes. This year the area sold almost 100. And daily attendance shows skiers have been taking advantage of the consistent snow.
“A lot of the spring skiing will be fantastic this year with the base that we’ve got,” he said, adding that the area will be open and running lifts until the first weekend in April.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has seen similar numbers. The area’s Rendezvous Bowl has had 413 inches of snow fall on it so far this season. In 45 years of record keeping, the highest year was 487 inches in 1997 and the lowest was 115 in 1977. This year is well above the average of about 315 inches, Jones said.
The resort will be open until April 12.
The Bighorn Mountains have also experienced its share of snow, with about 130 percent of average snow water equivalent this summer, meaning skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling will be good well into spring.
Fishing
Ice fishing around the state is still good, and in the northeast corner will pick back up again until ice-off, said Andrew Nikirk, a fisheries biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Sheridan.
Ice in his corner of the state should be good for at least another couple weeks. But for anglers planning to go out when days are slightly warmer, be careful to go with a friend and bring rope and ice picks. Nikirk has seen anglers spend the day fishing in the middle of a lake in late winter only to have ice near the shores melt by afternoon.
But even when ice is gone from low-country lakes and reservoirs, eager anglers can ice fish for longer in the mountains where temperatures are colder and snow thicker.
And don’t wait for post-runoff summer conditions to begin fly fishing in streams.
“My favorite time to fish Tongue River Canyon is April,” he said. “Clear Creek through Buffalo is fishable now and will be better in a week or two.”
Focus in on the sweet spot between when the ice melts and before runoff starts. Fish will be hungry and nymphs will work well.
Tail waters like the Gray Reef section of the North Platte River is also fishing well right now and will produce beautiful fish on late winter days.