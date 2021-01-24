Winter sports equipment in high demand as pandemic nudges Casper residents outdoors

This year’s snowfall has been less than optimal for the winter sportsman. But with more people looking for ways to have fun outside, even in freezing temperatures, you wouldn’t know it.

As COVID-19 limits indoor activities and forces people outdoors, Casperites have been keeping local outdoors stores busy. With a high demand for equipment like Nordic skis and snowshoes and a supply chain disrupted by the pandemic, some businesses are running low on stock.

Tyler Patik, manager of Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks, said the demand for ski equipment has been so high this year they’ve run out of some sizes of ski boots altogether. They’ve also run out of some models of poles and certain cross-country skis in high demand. And once they’re out of stock, that’s it.

“Last year it would have been understandable because we had so much snow,” Patik said. “But this year people just want to get out and do something, so they’re willing to go out when there’s not as much snow.”

At the Mountain Sports rental shop at Hogadon, Sydney Hamracek said they often run out of goggles to rent to people on the mountain. On weekends, most of their rental fleet is in use, and the shop’s three employees are slammed for hours even with limiting the number of people inside.

