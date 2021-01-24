Winter sports equipment in high demand as pandemic nudges Casper residents outdoors

This year’s snowfall has been less than optimal for the winter sportsman. But with more people looking for ways to have fun outside, even in freezing temperatures, you wouldn’t know it.
As COVID-19 limits indoor activities and forces people outdoors, Casperites have been keeping local outdoors stores busy. With a high demand for equipment like Nordic skis and snowshoes and a supply chain disrupted by the pandemic, some businesses are running low on stock.
Tyler Patik, manager of Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks, said the demand for ski equipment has been so high this year they’ve run out of some sizes of ski boots altogether. They’ve also run out of some models of poles and certain cross-country skis in high demand. And once they’re out of stock, that’s it.
“Last year it would have been understandable because we had so much snow,” Patik said. “But this year people just want to get out and do something, so they’re willing to go out when there’s not as much snow.”
At the Mountain Sports rental shop at Hogadon, Sydney Hamracek said they often run out of goggles to rent to people on the mountain. On weekends, most of their rental fleet is in use, and the shop’s three employees are slammed for hours even with limiting the number of people inside.
Patik said their demand for winter sports gear is roughly a month or two ahead of pace for a typical year. Even after the spike around Christmas, when families rent or buy equipment during vacation, businesses said they’ve stayed consistently busy.
Mountain Sports owner Bruce Lamberson said he still has plenty of alpine skiing gear in the downtown shop, since those activities generally require more snow. Nordic equipment, however, has been moving fast. He said he saw a recent headline calling it “the new toilet paper,” and he agrees.
Supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 and shipping delays have made stocking Mountain Sports that much harder this winter. Lamberson said he’s still waiting on snowshoes he ordered last year — and he’s already gone ahead and ordered next year’s supply.
"It’s just different than it’s ever been," Lamberson said. "I opened this store in 1973, 48 years ago. And this is the craziest time ever."
He’s also placed an order, just 20 days into 2021, for next year’s bicycle models. Even in icy January, Lamberson said he still sells bikes every day. They’ve been almost impossible to come by since the summer, and he’s not sure he’ll have any left in stock by the time the next warm season comes around. Patik said Zeelo’s got a call from people in Arizona just after Christmas, scouring the country for the exact bike model they were looking for. Zeelo’s was the closest store that had what they wanted, about 700 miles away. (They made the sale.)
But running low on stock is a good problem to have — especially when plenty of other retailers have been hit hard by the pandemic. And it means people are getting outside.