With more people in bear country, wildlife biologists plead with the public to properly store food

In early summer, the U.S. Forest Service caught a young bear on video wandering down a series of cars in a parking lot near the Upper North Platte River trying to open the doors. They were all locked.

Not long after, what is likely the same bear showed up on Highway 130 in the Ryan Park Campground, said Laramie regional wildlife biologist Lee Knox. It had more luck that time.

It was sitting in the driver’s seat of an RV eating a sandwich.

“It doesn’t take long once bears get habituated enough to people consistently coming down into campsites and neighborhoods and getting food rewards to learn how to open car doors,” said Knox, with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

More recently, a Texas woman camping at Vedauwoo called Game and Fish after two muddy bear prints slammed onto her car window while she edited photos around 11 p.m. She told biologists she thought for a second it was somebody playing a prank on her in a bear suit. She quickly realized it was an actual bear trying to break into her car and drove away.

In another instance a couple years ago in the Snowy Range, a bear tried opening the door to a van while two kids slept inside and their parents talked around a campfire. The parents hit the car alarm and the bear scrambled off.