Wolf numbers about flat in Wyoming range

Statewide in Wyoming there were a minimum of 327 wolves at the beginning of 2021, according to Game and Fish’s recently released annual report. But management here is nuanced, and the majority of those wolves don’t count toward the state agency’s 100 wolf/10 breeding pair targets.

Only wolves in Wyoming’s “trophy game area,” 15% of the state, count. In the area, where wolves are tightly managed, the year-end count was 147 animals and 11 breeding pairs — the latter figure just one above the minimum.

In the Equality State wolf managers count animals one at a time and with greater precision than in more-populated Idaho and Montana. Elsewhere they tallied 123 wolves and seven breeding pairs in Yellowstone National Park. There were 21 wolves and two breeding pairs on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Lobos on the outskirts in the predator zone rounded out the state population, and there were 36 wolves and two breeding pairs in that large area bordering the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Game and Fish primarily uses hunting, setting quotas for 13 zones annually, to maintain 160 wolves in the trophy area. During 2020, 51 wolves were targeted and 31 were killed. Changes proposed for 2021’s planned hunt are modest — four fewer wolves could be killed.