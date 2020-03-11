Wolf numbers increase in Yellowstone

POWELL — The number of wolves in Yellowstone National Park has risen in the past year, according to Doug Smith, the park’s senior wildlife biologist.

Park officials believe there were 80 wolves in Yellowstone last year, as compared to 94 — living in eight separate packs — this year, Smith said during a live presentation on Facebook last week.

In 2003, Yellowstone had as many as 174 wolves, spread across 16 different packs.

The March 3 presentation came in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of wolves being reintroduced to Yellowstone. Smith spoke on the impact of wolves in the region, hoping to dispel many of the “myths” about the species.

One of the issues he spoke to is the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem elk population.

“We do have fewer elk, but they’re not gone,” he said. “They’re probably the healthiest elk herd in North America because they’re culled by predators.”

Between 20,000 to 25,000 elk were in Yellowstone prior to the reintroduction; Smith said about 8,000 remain.

“It’s more ecologically appropriate,” he said.