Women hunters become increasingly large percentage in Wyoming, experts say more work is still needed

Abby Hoffman decided to try hunting off more of a whim than anything else. Her friend inherited a couple rifles. They thought hunting sounded interesting.
The next few years were the opposite of a whim.
The Laramie resident took hunter safety where she learned the basics on gun safety, navigating land ownership and rules for all the various species. She watched YouTube videos and absorbed as many tips as possible. Then she and her friend tried to fill a late-season cow elk tag. It wasn’t successful, at least not in the traditional way we look at success.
“It was definitely tough, but also I got to hike around and see areas that I never would have seen otherwise,” she said. “Usually if I am out hiking I’m on the trails in the Snowys, and those are the places you avoid when you’re hunting.”
The next year she headed into the prairie in her two-wheel drive sedan with her rifle and antelope tag in tow. Her car wasn’t going to make it over most of the roads, so she hiked. A lot. She didn’t fill that tag, either, but doesn’t regret a single one of those treks.
“I was always learning something, and next time I will be better,” she said. “I always had hope, next time maybe I’ll know a little bit more.”
A friend finally offered to take her elk hunting on his family’s ranch near Wheatland. She shot a bull. And was hooked.
Last weekend, Hoffman joined 38 other women hunters from around Wyoming and the country in the eighth annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt organized by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation. There she finally filled an antelope tag, continuing this constant journey of learning how to hunt.
While women hunter numbers in Wyoming declined ever-so-slightly from 2018 to 2019, they’re still the fastest increasing demographic, said Kathryn Boswell, Wyoming Game and Fish’s hunter and angler participation coordinator.
“I think women are seeing hunting as accessible to them, and there’s an increased interest in what goes on the table and how it gets there” Boswell said. “I think what people are seeing, especially this year, are the outdoors as a place they want to be, and we live in the most beautiful place with abundant wildlife resources.”
***
The Women’s Antelope Hunt began in 2013 with the dual mission of bringing more women into hunting by offering skills, training and mentorship, and raising money for the Women’s Foundation. It’s been successful at both, said Bekah Smith, director of the Foundation who helped start the hunt.
Between 36 and 46 women participate each year. And more than 200 now belong to what is called the Sisters of the Sage – past participants empowered to support and recruit new female hunters.
Even after eight years, Smith said the group’s mission is as important now as ever.
“It’s been a traditionally male dominated activity, and you don’t transition to having as many women involved overnight or even over eight years,” she said.
Boswell agrees.
Women still make up a minority of the hunting community in Wyoming. In 2019, 14,537 resident women hunted in Wyoming and 60,296 resident men. But in 2008, those numbers were 11,188 for women and 64,670 for men.
That means female hunter numbers have increased in Wyoming by nearly 30 percent, while male hunter numbers have dropped by almost 7 percent.
That’s why Boswell says programs like the Women’s Hunt are so important. Women are a demographic with plenty of room to expand, and they’re in need of opportunities to learn.
“The new hunters that we’re seeing are what I would consider nontraditional hunters,” Boswell said. “They’re people of all ages that didn’t grow up hunting, don’t have that family support or family network to tap into. So the more that we can do to help them, to mentor them, to provide encouragement and mentoring and sharing our knowledge and sharing our love of the outdoors and conservation, that’s the key.”
***
For Hoffman, the Women’s Hunt was a place to meet likeminded women who could become possible hunting buddies. It was also a chance to keep learning about her craft from hunters more experienced.
“I learned to assess where the antelope are, how to get on them,” she said. “I feel more confident making those stalks.”
Shooting a buck was just a perk.
She’ll keep applying for tags. This weekend she plans to go out with some friends near Laramie to see if she can help one fill her antelope tag.
She knows how hard it is to be starting out, second guessing herself along the way. Passing any knowledge she’s gained along is the least she figures she can do.
