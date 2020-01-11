World-renown Dubois photographer shares his secrets to nature photography success

Ultimately is it better to have a mediocre camera you understand than an expensive one you don’t?

Yes.

How often do you go back to the same place to try and get the right image?

There are places I’ve been back to 100 times. There’s Great Foundation Geyser in Yellowstone where I wanted the sun on the horizon going down and this particular geyser goes off every 18 hours to several days. There’s no way of saying it will go off at sunset. Literally 100 times I’ve been to that geyser. It probably took me 30 years to get it.

Every shot I take is planned. If I do landscapes, it’s tied to the season, to where the sun is, maybe weather. A lot of factors come into play. I think if you see great landscape photography, it’s not a point-and-shoot deal. It’s a planned event. You have all the right equipment. You’re there at the right time. When it comes to pre-dawn, there’s a sweet spot that lasts 5 minutes and it’s gone.

Any additional advice for readers?

If photography is your interest, follow your passion and if you do it enough and become good enough, you will find a niche to make money in it.

Lastly, be fresh and different than what has been done before. You need a new look, different angle, different perspective. You need to make your images pop. We’ve all seen the Teton shot from Oxbow Bend. What can you do that’s a little bit different? Trying to have new and fresh vision is a true artist in my opinion.

