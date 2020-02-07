Wyoming man sets world record in row across Atlantic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The crew tapped into emergency water reserves and, instead of sleeping, desalinated ocean water; it took 30 minutes of pumping to make one liter of water.

Finally in Antigua, Carl was barefoot and unsteady. Unsupported during the race, the team left with 60 days of supplies that included freeze-dried food packets, nuts, protein bars and candy.

“We used almost everything we had on board by the time we finished,” he said.

After completing the race, he said his days as the skipper of the Woobie are over. The entire crew agreed that 50 days in the boat is a “once in a lifetime challenge” and they’ve all completed their quota.

“I’ve already been directed by my daughter, Lynea, [that] I’m not allowed to do this again,” Carl said. “But while I’ll not be doing this again, I encourage everybody to take on a challenge, move forward and try great things. What better way to do great things than to go for the greatest.”

The veterans came together to help bring awareness to the mental and emotional needs of service members through publicity. Fans following the race also donated more than $21,000 for future efforts.