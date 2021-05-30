Wyoming’s earliest wildflowers are incredible bursts of color with fascinating cold-weather adaptations (copy)

Interest in fishing has been gradually increasing across Wyoming for years. But no uptick came close to 2020, when the COVID pandemic shut down movie theaters and summer camps, concerts and rodeos.

And those who ventured out were rewarded by plenty of fish from brook trout in Wyoming’s high mountain lakes and streams to its walleye, trout and catfish-filled reservoirs.

Whether or not those same crowds will flood the area again is yet to be seen.

“After last year, I don’t know what to expect anymore,” said Matt Hahn, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper fisheries supervisor. “But from what we’ve seen so far this year, it’s been closer to normal numbers.”

At least, he said, on some of the Casper-area reservoirs. But those walleye anglers may be heading to Glendo Reservoir for the historic walleye fishing.

Historic fishing, or at least solid fishing, is what anglers will see across the state this summer. Fisheries biologists report large numbers of fish and great conditions.

They also ask anyone heading out — new or seasoned — to be respectful of the increase of other anglers, and be careful using the resource.