Wyoming’s earliest wildflowers are incredible bursts of color with fascinating cold-weather adaptations (copy)

Interest in fishing has been gradually increasing across Wyoming for years. But no uptick came close to 2020, when the COVID pandemic shut down movie theaters and summer camps, concerts and rodeos.
And those who ventured out were rewarded by plenty of fish from brook trout in Wyoming’s high mountain lakes and streams to its walleye, trout and catfish-filled reservoirs.
Whether or not those same crowds will flood the area again is yet to be seen.
“After last year, I don’t know what to expect anymore,” said Matt Hahn, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper fisheries supervisor. “But from what we’ve seen so far this year, it’s been closer to normal numbers.”
At least, he said, on some of the Casper-area reservoirs. But those walleye anglers may be heading to Glendo Reservoir for the historic walleye fishing.
Historic fishing, or at least solid fishing, is what anglers will see across the state this summer. Fisheries biologists report large numbers of fish and great conditions.
They also ask anyone heading out — new or seasoned — to be respectful of the increase of other anglers, and be careful using the resource.
“Give people space and give them elbow room,” said Laramie fisheries supervisor Bobby Compton. “We all want to love it, but respect it and share.”
With those tips in mind, the Star-Tribune caught up with fishing experts around the state to see just how the summer season would be on the water.
Central
Anglers can expect some of the best walleye populations in Glendo Reservoir’s history, said Hahn. And people are taking advantage, flocking to the eastern Wyoming reservoir’s shores and boat ramps.
Walleye fishing typically tapers by early summer when the gizzard shad take off and the predators have plenty of forage. But walleye populations are so high, Hahn predicts they could put some strain on shad leaving fishing good well into mid-July. Crappie fishing is also good.
Walleye populations are strong in Pathfinder Reservoir, and fishing usually picks up in June or July then stays good all summer. Head to Alcova Reservoir for excellent trout fishing. The kokanee, cutthroat and rainbow numbers are all good, and anglers can find luck from boat or shore.
The Miracle Mile section of the North Platte River is worth fishing and likely won’t change, though as flows drop in August the wade fishing will improve. Cardwell and Gray Reef fishing is as productive as always.
Hahn cautions that Goldeneye Reservoir is full of white suckers and not as many trout. Fisheries officials may consider stocking a sterile predatory fish like a tiger muskie to help.
Southeast
Waters in southeast Wyoming are slowly warming up. Hawk Springs and Grey Rocks reservoirs are beginning to fish well for walleye and crappie and should continue through summer. The Laramie Plains Lakes had a pulse of spawning rainbows and anglers are now using chironomid patterns that should work through June. Expect the kokanee bite to ramp up from late June into July .
For anyone seeking kokanee, Compton recommends Rob Roy Reservoir in the Snowy Range as another good fishery.
The high Snowy Range lakes should fish well for trout once they open up after the snow melts. Even though the lakes were fished hard last summer, most anglers were releasing the fish they caught, which means the populations should still be strong despite infrequent stocking.
Runoff will likely begin earlier in June than normal this year, and take less time because of lower-than-average snowpack. Compton said anglers should try the Laramie River in early June before runoff and then wait until July when it ends. The North Platte and Encampment rivers will be similarly early.
Low snowpack isn’t great for fisheries because they will warm up earlier in the fall, but it may be a mixed blessing in the Snowy Range after the historic Mullen Fire last summer.
“We’re not seeing as much ash flow if it had been really high water,” Compton said.
Northeast
Streams and lakes over 7,000 feet in the Bighorn Mountains are not fishable right now, but they should be great this summer, said Luke Todd, owner of The Sports Lure in Buffalo.
If you’re looking for fishing now, try the lower prairie lakes on the eastern side of the state. Anglers are also doing well on Lake DeSmet, catching kokanee and lake trout over 20 pounds.
Todd reiterated advice from fisheries biologists that anyone recreating in the Bighorns this summer should be conscious of caring for the resources and respecting fellow anglers. Tens of thousands of people were camped in the Bighorns at any given time last summer. Enjoy the mountains and streams, he said, but also take care of them.
West
The trout fishing in Boysen Reservoir is “fantastic” according to Lander fisheries supervisor Craig Amadio. Anglers are catching 24-to 25-inch rainbow trout that are pushing 5 pounds. Biologists wonder if it’s because the reservoir hasn’t flowed over the spillway in the last couple of years, which means it has largely retained all those fish. The walleye fishing was slow post-spawn, but should be improving.
The low-elevation, small reservoirs east of Lander in the Beaver Rim country are stocked with catchable rainbows and are worth checking out.
Runoff is making rivers muddy, and the mountains are still covered in snow, but when they open around the end of June, Amadio said the golden trout fishing in the Wind River Range is better than it has likely ever been.
“We have a consistent supply of golden trout now, and we have for about the last decade, so our alpine waters are being stocked on a regular basis,” he said.
Pilot Butte Reservoir is also fishing really well for fat, healthy, 16- to 18-inch rainbow trout, and Ocean Lake has abundant walleye in the 12- to 16-inch range.
Fishing in Fontenelle Reservoir is also really good, said Green River fisheries supervisor Robb Keith. Expect 16-to 21-inch kokanee. And as always, head to Flaming Gorge Reservoir for an abundance of lake trout.