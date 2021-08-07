Wyoming’s fish are in hot water; anglers can help

In the last 60 days, temperatures in portions of northern and southwestern Wyoming have run up to 8 degrees above normal. And that isn’t just highs.

If a town is used to, say, nightly lows in the mid-50s, it’s been experiencing lows that never drop below 60 and highs cresting well into the 90s, said Chris Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“We don’t see the relief we’re used to getting at night, and that is what a lot of times becomes more noticeable to people,” Jones said. “If it doesn’t get down to 66, for example, and it’s 71, it gives a boost to the next day, and dries out soil more, and then it will keep allowing the temperature to get a little higher every day.”

This summer’s record or near-record temperatures, combined with low winter snowpack and exceptionally low river flows, are causing fisheries- and land-managers across the state to issue grave warnings to anglers. Fish are dying, and fishing in the heat of the day will make it worse, they say.

Some of those warnings come in the form of recommendations, and others entail changes to fishing regulations. In Yellowstone National Park, for example, fishing is now prohibited after 2 p.m. The park also has a warning for those unwilling to adhere.