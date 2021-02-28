Wyoming State Parks officials say spending flexibility bill needed or some parks or sites will be shuttered

The bill passed through the House and is headed to the Senate for consideration.

Newsome supported the bill on the House side, and hopes it becomes a reality.

“We want our state parks to remain the crown jewels, and part of that means we take care of what we build,” Newsome said. “We need to make sure when we build something new we have the funds to take care of it.”

State parks reservation system tweaked

In mid-2020, as the state slowly began opening back up after the sudden COVID shutdown, Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites went to a full camping reservation system. Anyone interested in camping in nearly any campground in a Wyoming State Park needed a reservation, which came with a $7.75 processing fee.

A petition against the system drew tens of thousands of signatures, and state parks officials re-evaluated the requirement over the summer. What they found was that many users liked the security of having a reservation before showing up. As a result they loosened requirements in some areas — about 25 percent sites in Keyhole State Park are now first-come-first-served, and statewide about 17 percent now are off the reservation system.