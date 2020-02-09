Yellowstone biologist reflections on wolves and elk

I participated in the aerial counts of elk in the winter. You would fly over them (in the late ‘90s) and I could see with the naked eye elk that had problems, elk with legs dangling they were broken or elk limping or elk that couldn’t fully extend their hind leg, locked in a crooked position. We don’t see that anymore.

It’s hard because it’s built on death, but it’s much better for both. Elk did not get wiped out. Hunting is still strong in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. There are more predators in Yellowstone, there is a lower elk population, but they didn’t get wiped out and they are still very productive.

Is this as balanced an ecosystem as Yellowstone can have in the age of humans?

I will go so far as to say Yellowstone has never been better. In 1872 you had the fur trade, market hunting, you had predator control, you had bison eradication, fire suppression. There was a lot of stuff going on then. The policy of Yellowstone in 1872 was to kill all the predators and the last wolf was killed in 1926 and last cougar in the ‘30s and coyotes we don’t keep track of but were reduced to nothing, bears were saved but still much reduced.