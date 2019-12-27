Yellowstone bison shipped to tribes

Thirty-three Yellowstone bison that had been held in quarantine — including 14 females with calves — were shipped from their pasture near Gardiner, Montana, to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation on Monday.

It was an early Christmas present for the tribes.

“I’m really happy,” said Robert Magnan, the tribes’ bison manager. “We’re not only taking females and babies, some of the females are pregnant. It’s a double batch.”

The female bison are the first Yellowstone descendants to leave since a 2014 release of 138 bison that had been quarantined on one of Ted Turner’s Montana ranches for nearly a decade. They are also the first female bison to be released under a new agreement between tribes, state and federal agencies.

Movement

Defenders of Wildlife, a conservation group that paid for the bison to be hauled, hailed the transfer as a sign of increased cooperation between the organizations, as well as an example of how a nonprofit can help out.

“This pipeline is starting to happen,” said Chamois Andersen, Defenders’ senior representative for bison.