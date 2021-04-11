Yellowstone grizzly population jumps with count revision

JACKSON — Federal scientists who track grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are revising a key criterion that underlies how they count bears, with the effect being a 34% to 43% jump in the population estimate.

The change brings the estimated population from 727 grizzlies up to more than 1,000 animals. The protocol used to count grizzlies — called the Chao 2 method — is staying the same, continuing a method that’s been used since 2007. What’s changing is a filter that determines how many female grizzlies with cubs get plugged into that model. Historically, sows and cubs spotted from the air within 19 miles of each other were only tallied once to avoid double-counting bears. But an Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team analysis found that this buffer was too broad. So going forward only sows with cubs detected within 10 miles of each other will be excluded to avoid duplication.

“There are, of course, implications for the estimates,” Study Team leader Frank van Manen told a committee of grizzly bear managers on Thursday. “First of all, they are more accurate and less biased.”

The Chao 2 model, he said, has long been known to be “biased low,” and so an upward revision was expected.

“An important point here is that, on the ground, nothing has changed,” van Manen said.