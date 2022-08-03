Yellowstone targets October reopening at northern entrances

The North and Northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park are expected to reopen to the public in mid-October after suffering damage during a 500-year flood event, officials said Wednesday.

Just over a week after the June 13 flood, the park restored access to all three southern entrances. A month and a half later, 93% of roads and 94% of the backcountry are navigable again. Visitors are currently allowed to enter the two northern entrances only on foot, bicycles and horseback.

Temporary projects are ongoing near both entrances in an effort to reconnect both gateway towns and minimize the closure’s economic harm. They’re being funded primarily by $65 million in emergency relief authorized by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The federal government wants to be “extremely responsive” following extreme weather events like the flooding in Yellowstone, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told the Western Governors Association last week.

Permanent repairs to the roads are also in the works, but will likely take years to complete, the park said in a press release. Funding for those efforts has yet to be announced.

“The park asks the public to understand the differences in timelines between short-term construction solutions that will reopen the North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads to the public later this year, and the long-term reconstruction efforts that will take place over the upcoming years,” the press release said.

At the North Entrance, between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner, Montana, the park is working to widen and stabilize the formerly one-lane, unpaved Old Gardiner Road for temporary use. A second lane has already been added to about 1.5 miles of the 4-mile road. It’s on track to be “passable for regular traffic” by Oct. 15, according to the park.

“This road will be used as the primary access route until a permanent reconstruction option is completed in upcoming years,” the park said. Upgrades will continue as weather allows after regular travel resumes.

Portions of the main road to the North Entrance remain washed out and unnavigable. The National Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration are still evaluating their permanent options, factoring in cost, efficiency, visual and environmental impacts and proximity to undamaged parts of the road, as well as their future road’s ability to withstand future natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.

The road linking Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, was damaged in five places between Slough Creek and Barronette Meadows, the park said. It expects the road to also be accessible by Oct. 15.

Like on Old Gardiner Road, the park anticipates making additional improvements to the Northeast Entrance Road after that date. It’s still assessing potential long-term alternatives.

Officials will issue additional updates, including re-openings, construction timelines and opportunities for public comment, as temporary repairs continue and final decisions are made.