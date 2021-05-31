You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to catch fish. We’ll tell you how.

Look around at any major fishing derby in the state, and it’s understandable if you think it’s only possible to catch fish with fancy equipment. Boats can run anglers well over $100,000. Fish finders tack on thousands more, as do a dozen of rods and reels and tackle boxes full of lures.

And while those folks are likely to catch fish — and likely to catch big fish — you don’t need to take out a second mortgage to go fishing.

“The basic principle, it’s a hook and a worm,” said Brian Woodward, owner of the Wyoming Walleye Stampede and general manager of Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Casper. “A sinker, hook and worm will catch just about any fish out there.”

Stores like Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Walmart have rod and reel combinations for $19.99. Add in a package of hooks for $2, a swivel and weights and you can start fishing for under $30. Go for a weekend with your family and it ends up cheaper than going to the movies.

And the best part? You can keep using that same rod and reel, and usually the same lure, over and over again.

But what if you don’t have a boat, you may be thinking. Don’t people with boats catch more fish?

Yes, probably, but it’s not a necessity, said Woodward.