Young grizzly cast off, finds trouble, hauled north

JACKSON – It’s well known that grizzly bears that grow up roadside in Grand Teton National Park tend to habituate to being around people.

Anyone who has been present at a “bear jam” in the park can see that behavioral trait is developed out of necessity — people, sometimes by the hundreds, are often lining the roads watching and photographing the bruins.

But the intelligent large carnivore’s adaptive response to the sights, sounds and smells of humanity doesn’t always translate well to life outside the park. A case in point: The plight of a 2-year-old male grizzly subadult, which found itself in trouble last week, within days of being run off by its mother.

“He was basically wandering neighborhoods during daylight hours showing zero wariness of people while going from house to house looking for stuff to eat,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department bear biologist Mike Boyce told the Jackson Hole Daily. “The habituated behavior, it works pretty well in the park, but when those bears leave the park and wander into developed areas it is problematic.”