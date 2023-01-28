Tags
A person who authorities suspect was under the influence and driving the wrong way triggered a multi-car wreck that left five people dead.
The crash knocked loose the semi-truck's windshield. Snow poured in and filled the cab. It solidified, and both men were trapped.
The man charged with killing five people in an I-80 crash was on meth and driving with a suspended license because of a previous DUI, authorities say.
The five young people were returning home after visiting a Jackson bible college. "Eighteen years with you was just simply not enough," the mother of one of the girls wrote.
The man was standing outside his car as it was being towed when he was struck by the semi, which had lost control on the ice.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A 15-year-old driver lost control of a truck on an ice- and snow-covered highway over the weekend, resulting in the death of one of the adult passengers.
More charges will be filed against the Tennessee man accused of driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated, triggering a crash that killed five students.
Icy road conditions, speed too fast for conditions and possible driver inattention caused the crash.
Large sections of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 shut down Thursday night due to winter conditions.
