Pandemic pets bring comfort, companionship

Ricky is dark gray and scruffy with white eyebrows, muzzle and legs. He’s about 10 years old but still energetic, enjoying long walks and sniffing out vole nests, though he can’t hurt or bite anyone or anything, Jackie noted, because he’s “just gums.”

Skaggs’ vet told her Ricky “wouldn’t have had much of a life without you” because of his age. The couple, both considered at-risk for COVID-19 because of their age, had been turned away when trying to volunteer their services during the pandemic.

“It does make me feel good that even though I couldn’t help people during COVID, I’ve helped this little four-legged lost soul and given him a second life for as long as he has,” Skaggs said.

But unconditional love is a two-way street for the Skaggses. They never had kids and haven’t been able to visit nearby family because of pandemic safety guidelines.

“We’re at loose ends because we’re not connected to our humans like we used to be,” Skaggs said. “Having Ricky now has given me that comfort in having something to love, something to cuddle, something to hug and just feel that connection, that other being connection.”

She has noticed her blood pressure drop and her anxiety ease simply by snuggling and petting Ricky.