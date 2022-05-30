Percentage of out-of-compliance health inspections doubles

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The percentage of out-of-compliance health inspections at Sheridan County businesses more than doubled during the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website, 22 of 73 routine health inspections conducted in Sheridan County between Jan. 1 and May 23 were out of compliance.

This means roughly 30.1% of Sheridan County inspections were out of compliance. During the same period in 2021, 13 of 92 Sheridan County routine health inspections — or 14.1% — were found to be out of compliance.

The county’s increase in out-of-compliance inspections comes as the Wyoming Department of Health reports viral gastroenteritis has increased in Wyoming, particularly in Sheridan and Park counties.

Park County experienced a similar but smaller increase than Sheridan County in out-of-compliance health inspections, increasing from 24.8% during the first five months of 2021 to 26.9% during the same period in 2022.

The increases in out-of-compliance inspections in Sheridan and Park counties are contrary to state-wide trends. Wyoming’s out-of-compliance inspections declined from 261 during the first five months of 2021 to 233 during the first five months of 2022.

Health inspections are conducted by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture/Consumer Health Services inspection specialists in most of the state with the exception of Laramie, Natrona, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties, which have individual health departments.

All food establishment inspection reports from the Department of Agriculture are broken into two categories: food-borne illness risk factors and good retail practices. For more information on the out-of-compliance businesses, see wda.safefoodinspection.com/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

