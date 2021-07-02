Pharmacies worried for future without change in rules

“With numbers like these, it’s a miracle any of us are open,” she said. “But I promise you, if changes aren’t enforced and made into Wyoming law, we won’t stay open.”

Jones echoed her, informing the committee that he’s invested heavily in the Basin community, where he and his wife own not only the pharmacy, but also the Copper Corner Café and the town’s only grocery store, Wheelers Basin Market.

Rep. Jamie Flitner, who serves on the committee and was present for the testimony, asked Jones and Hancock what would happen if PBMs went away and customers were left with a free market system.

“Do you feel like you’d be able to provide that drug to me at a better cost?” she asked them.

Jones said yes, calling PBMs “a parasite on the health care system, like a tick on a horse sucking the blood out and providing resources that are already there.

“My wholesalers are already getting the best price they can from manufacturers and pharmacies like ours are already monitoring drug interactions and providing a level of care that PBMs cannot even begin (to match).”

Later in the hearing, Jones added, “What it boils down to is whether we want independent pharmacies in our communities or not.”