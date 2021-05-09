PICASSO
Casper police say the suspect fled the scene with an officer inside the vehicle, driving the wrong way down Interstate 25. The officer then shot the driver.
The former Natrona County running back is headed to South Dakota to play for Northern State University.
Shirley Samuelson died in August when a street sweeper she had just parked on Highway 22 in Teton County rolled downhill and ran her over.
Star Valley senior goalkeeper Ethan Nelson was seriously injured in the Braves' game at Jackson on Thursday. Nelson was going for a ball in fr…
Black Tooth Brewing Company is set to move into the downtown Casper space by late 2021.
"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney wrote.
The emails shed light on a decision-making process that Natrona County School District officials have refused to answer questions about.
Casper police closed a section of northbound Interstate 25 and a frontage road this morning due to what the department described as an "ongoing law enforcement investigation."
According to Casper police, Emily Barelle was first reported as a runaway on April 21. A department spokesperson said that since then, officers have been "actively following up on leads" to try to find her.
Rep. Cyrus Western said Monday he does not plan to resign. "I'm going to let the voters have the final say on this one," said the Sheridan Republican, who is up for reelection next year.