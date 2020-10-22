Powell City Council agrees to move forward with permitting slaughterhouses

POWELL – The Powell City Council voted 4-1 on Monday to move forward with a change in ordinance that will permit the slaughter of animals in the general industrial zone at facilities with state or USDA certifications.

The change was initiated by a request from Dave Peterson, owner of the Proud Cut Saloon in Cody, who wants to open a meat processing facility inside the industrial zone, which is in a corridor between Coulter Avenue and South Street.

Monday’s vote didn’t change the ordinance, which will still need to go through three readings before becoming final.

The wording in the proposed change of ordinance is being crafted to not only limit the activity to the industrial general zone and only by USDA and state-certified facilities, but the approval of any individual slaughterhouse would still be subject to review by city officials and approval of the city council.

“In short, this ordinance change allows us to maintain a certain amount of control approving slaughterhouses as they apply,” Mayor John Wetzel said.