Powell man barred from library after incedent exposure

POWELL (WNE) — A Powell man who exposed himself outside the Powell Library last fall has been ordered to stay away from the facility — as well as schools, daycares and children in general — for the next year.

The conditions are part of Dylon Miears’ punishment for committing an indecent or obscene act in the presence of children in October. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense at a hearing in Park County Circuit Court last month, receiving a sentence that includes one year of unsupervised probation and $655 in court fines, fees and assessments. Miears also received credit for the 49 days he spent in jail following his arrest, with another 71 days of jail time and $600 worth of fines suspended.

It was around 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 that Powell police received a report of a man in a wheelchair — later identified as Miears — masturbating outside the library on Third Street, with children in the area. Miears, who had been recovering from knee surgery, admitted to the allegations when confronted by a police officer. He was taken into custody a short distance from the library.

