Powell to launch virtual school

The setup will allow students physically at the learning center to access classes they need that are also going out to online learners.

“It will benefit our SLC students as well,” Curtis said.

The virtual school would be for students in grades 2-12. Curtis said the district’s philosophy is that students younger than second grade need to be at a school in person.

The proposal asked for the flexibility to hire up to five fulltime equivalent teachers for the virtual school.

The entire project is being funded through ESSER II funds. That program — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II — was authorized in January as part of the CARES Act supplement passed at that time. It provides an additional $54.3 billion for schools, and Curtis said the district would be well within the program parameters to launch a virtual school using the funds. The dollars cannot be used for general school budgeting, only specified uses.

“We have the funds to jump start this and do it right,” he said. The first year goal is to have 50 students. Ideally there would be 26 high school students and 12 each in elementary and middle school. The proposal commits the district to the program for two years, at which time it will be reassessed.