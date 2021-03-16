Chattin' with Sal: KEY Camp returns for high ability kids

Tweens entering sixth or seventh grade in the fall of 2021 have a chance for an extra special enriched week this summer, thanks to the return of KEY Camp at Casper College.
We talked with community education specialist Melanie Dawson about the experience.
For those unfamiliar, tell us what KEY Camp is. It means Knowledge Enrichment for Youth and this will be the 36th year. The description says a lot. This is an experience for high ability youth. They are intellectually curious. They want extra, they want to go a little bit deeper, learn a little bit more or get hands-on experience with something. This lets them kind of take that deeper dive.
This is a live-in experience at the college. Tell us about that. The students stay on campus for the week, living in the secured residence hall, with on-campus meals and evening activities and entertainment. There are counselors, aides and a nurse in addition to the instructors and camp coordinator who support each student.
The application deadline is approaching. The deadline is March 26. It's a two-part application process. The parents fill out the main part and a teacher needs to fill out the teacher recommendation. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is full. Accepted students will be notified Friday, April 2.
And the cost? $640 per student, and that's everything they need for the week.
When is the camp? Three sessions of the one-week camp will be held June 13-19, June 20-26, and June 27-July 3. For more information, contact me at 268-3399 or melanie.dawson@caspercollege.edu. To apply online, go to caspercollege.augusoft.net.
And you have a special message for those who would have aged out in 2020? We are offering an extra week just for those who would have aged out last summer, so for those going into eighth grade in the fall, they can come back July 18-23 and experience their final, age-out camp.
Tell us a bit about the classes. Every student will take every class by the end of the week. We had a lot of feedback when people got here and were just bummed to see other fun classes. Everyone gets to dip their toe into each thing now. There is a food science class on foraging, botany and plant identification. They will go in the field and gather edibles like cattails and cactus and dandelion, bring them back to our teaching kitchen and prepare food and eat it there. There is an optical illusion art class, and ecology and biology of systems class, a math class called nature's numbers, and a leadership class where we ask them to access their superpowers and change the world. And there's a psychology of sustainability class, how does human psychology affect environmental problems and how can we leverage it.