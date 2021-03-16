Chattin' with Sal: KEY Camp returns for high ability kids

And you have a special message for those who would have aged out in 2020? We are offering an extra week just for those who would have aged out last summer, so for those going into eighth grade in the fall, they can come back July 18-23 and experience their final, age-out camp.

Tell us a bit about the classes. Every student will take every class by the end of the week. We had a lot of feedback when people got here and were just bummed to see other fun classes. Everyone gets to dip their toe into each thing now. There is a food science class on foraging, botany and plant identification. They will go in the field and gather edibles like cattails and cactus and dandelion, bring them back to our teaching kitchen and prepare food and eat it there. There is an optical illusion art class, and ecology and biology of systems class, a math class called nature's numbers, and a leadership class where we ask them to access their superpowers and change the world. And there's a psychology of sustainability class, how does human psychology affect environmental problems and how can we leverage it.