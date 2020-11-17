Cookin' with Sal: One pan, one protein, one feast

Not everyone loves to cook Thanksgiving dinner so much that she cooks two complete feasts five days apart so that both of her adult children can have the meal to which they are accustomed. One will be porch delivered, but that’s the way 2020 has rolled. At least they will get fed, even if they can’t taste it.

Many people, perhaps more than ever before, will order in this year — way too much stress worrying about other things, as in all things, to worry about cleaning, shopping and cooking.

I’m here to tell you today that whatever works for you, do.

Whatever makes your life easiest, do.

Whatever gets you out of the kitchen and into the room with your family, do.

I mourn frequently that we are not in our mother’s and grandmother’s eras any longer when it comes to the kitchen.

But when it comes to Thanksgiving 2020, there is little that hasn’t been thought of.

You can buy a fully cooked turkey breast or roast with white and dark meat and warm it in the oven. You can buy a turkey in a bag that goes from freezer to oven. You can buy a fully cooked, smoked turkey and slice it and serve it on a charcuterie platter or buffet table, no heating needed.