Cookin' with Sal: One pan, one protein, one feast

Not everyone loves to cook Thanksgiving dinner so much that she cooks two complete feasts five days apart so that both of her adult children can have the meal to which they are accustomed. One will be porch delivered, but that’s the way 2020 has rolled. At least they will get fed, even if they can’t taste it.
Many people, perhaps more than ever before, will order in this year — way too much stress worrying about other things, as in all things, to worry about cleaning, shopping and cooking.
I’m here to tell you today that whatever works for you, do.
Whatever makes your life easiest, do.
Whatever gets you out of the kitchen and into the room with your family, do.
I mourn frequently that we are not in our mother’s and grandmother’s eras any longer when it comes to the kitchen.
But when it comes to Thanksgiving 2020, there is little that hasn’t been thought of.
You can buy a fully cooked turkey breast or roast with white and dark meat and warm it in the oven. You can buy a turkey in a bag that goes from freezer to oven. You can buy a fully cooked, smoked turkey and slice it and serve it on a charcuterie platter or buffet table, no heating needed.
No longer do you need to buy a 16-pound turkey that takes up your oven all day. No longer do you have to wake up at 4 a.m., to stuff the bird with gunky, goopy stuffing that tastes like onion and sage on steroids.
Here is a brilliant idea that gives you five side dishes at once.
Cook a turkey if you choose. Grill a steak if that’s what you want. Make a sandwich.
And then, give thanks that we made it this far, that we have a day that many do not have, that our loved ones are safe and healthy — stressed, yes — but safe and healthy.
Here’s to a day of thanks. We certainly need it.
Five Thanksgiving Sides in One Sheet Pan
Two 7.5-ounce tubes refrigerated mini biscuits, such as Pillsbury Junior’s
Cranberry Sauce:
- 12 ounces frozen cranberries
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
Sweet Potato Casserole:
- 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped (about 2 medium)
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup mini marshmallows
Green Bean Casserole:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 5 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms
- Quarter small onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 12 ounces frozen, cut green beans
- 1/3 cup crispy fried onions, such as French’s
Scalloped Potatoes:
- 3/4 pound Yukon gold potatoes (about 3 medium)
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- 1 small clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded Gruyere
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Arrange 14 of the biscuits into a “+” shape in a 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet. You should have 4 equal quadrants. (Reserve the remaining biscuits for another use.) Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the cranberry sauce: Mix together the cranberries, sugar, orange juice and cornstarch in a medium bowl until well combined and set aside.
For the sweet potato casserole: Place the sweet potatoes in a medium microwave-safe bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave until soft and easy to mash with a fork, about 12 minutes. Add in the milk, butter, sugar, vanilla, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper and mash with a fork or a potato masher until smooth with just a few chunks and set aside.
For the green bean casserole: Heat the oil in a medium non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are soft and have released most of their liquid, 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables then stir in the heavy cream, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Fold in the green beans until well coated and set aside.
For the scalloped potatoes: Slice the potatoes 1/8-inch-thick and transfer to a medium microwave-safe bowl along with the heavy cream, Parmesan, garlic, thyme, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper. Toss to coat and microwave until softened, about 7 minutes. Set aside.
Assemble the sheet pan: Pour the cranberry mixture into one quadrant of the baking sheet and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Spread the sweet potatoes into a second quadrant and sprinkle with the marshmallows. Pour the green bean mixture into a third quadrant and sprinkle with the crispy onions. Spread the scalloped potato mixture into the final quadrant and sprinkle with the Gruyere.
Bake until the biscuits are cooked through and golden brown, the cranberries are bubbling and bursting, the marshmallows have turned golden brown and the scalloped potatoes are cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
(Recipe foodnetwork.com)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!