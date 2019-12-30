Tailgatin' with Sal: Big ol' burritos for bowl win

My favorite memories of a brief trip to Tucson are three -- food, groceries and wading.
First, of course, the food.
Get in your rental or take an Uber and get thee to Wisdom's. Not the strip mall one, but the real one on the I-19 frontage road. From Tucson, it's about 45 minutes, but trust me, it's worth it. Yes, you'll be very close to the border. Best Mexican food there is. Atmosphere like none other. Just go. Even if you stay an extra day to do it.
Here are the directions: Wisdom's Cafe, 1931 East Frontage Rd., Tumacacori. From Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley or Amado: Take I-19 south and take the 2nd Tubac exit #34; turn left at the stop sign so you drive under the bridge; turn right at the next stop sign onto the Frontage Rd. and drive about three miles until you see Wisdom's and the big white chicken on your left. The phone number is 520-398-2397.
My favorite activity in Arizona besides restauranting and drinking and sitting in the sun is wandering the grocery aisles. So much glorious beauty. So much fresh produce. So many interesting items that are never available in Wyoming. So there is that.
And then, of course, wading in a fancy schmansy golf course water feature because we literally thought we were burning from the inside out. Jump out of the cart, stick our boiling feet in the water, and boom -- we're good for another hole or two.
Let the record show that you can be the best Wyoming Cowboys fan there is and still not be in Tucson on Tuesday. Life happens. Although it seemed like it for a minute, it's not the end of the world.
So make a burrito, although in no way will it be as good as Wisdom's, craft a margarita, turn on CBS Sports Network and let's go.
Here's to Bohling the last day of December. Happy New Year indeed.
Favorite Beef Burritos
- 1 pound lean ground beef 80/20
- 1 small yellow onion, finely minced
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 6 12-inch flour tortillas, warmed
- 16 ounces refried beans, warmed
- 1 cup colby jack cheese, shredded
Extra accompaniments you prefer, such as diced tomato, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, add ground beef and yellow onion. Cook the meat until it’s no longer pink and the onions are translucent. Drain any fat. Add in the taco seasoning and prepare according to the packet directions.
Lay out the flour tortillas and spread a layer of refried beans into the middle of each tortilla.
Top each tortilla with an equal amount of the meat mixture and shredded cheese.
Roll up each tortilla burrito-style and enjoy warm. Makes 6.
Optional: Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add burrito seam side down and cook 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned. Flip over and repeat with the other side. (Do this!)
How to wrap the perfect burrito: Start by warming the tortillas. This will make them a little stretchy and easy to handle. Place all the fillings in the center. Don’t overload. Fold the burrito. Using your fingertips, fold in one side, then the top and bottom snugly keeping the fillings in the center. Fillings should not squeeze out of the ends. Enclose by rolling the final side.
To freeze burritos: Cool them completely. Then wrap individually in aluminum foil and pack into freezer bags. Defrost overnight. Remove from the freezer and place in the fridge overnight. To reheat, burritos can be heated in the microwave 2 to 3 minutes or baked at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through.
Burritos will keep for up to four months in the freezer, and can also be refrigerated for up to four days.
(Recipe adapted by Sal from spendwithpennies.com)
