Tailgatin' with Sal: Big ol' burritos for bowl win

My favorite memories of a brief trip to Tucson are three -- food, groceries and wading.

First, of course, the food.

Get in your rental or take an Uber and get thee to Wisdom's. Not the strip mall one, but the real one on the I-19 frontage road. From Tucson, it's about 45 minutes, but trust me, it's worth it. Yes, you'll be very close to the border. Best Mexican food there is. Atmosphere like none other. Just go. Even if you stay an extra day to do it.

Here are the directions: Wisdom's Cafe, 1931 East Frontage Rd., Tumacacori. From Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley or Amado: Take I-19 south and take the 2nd Tubac exit #34; turn left at the stop sign so you drive under the bridge; turn right at the next stop sign onto the Frontage Rd. and drive about three miles until you see Wisdom's and the big white chicken on your left. The phone number is 520-398-2397.

My favorite activity in Arizona besides restauranting and drinking and sitting in the sun is wandering the grocery aisles. So much glorious beauty. So much fresh produce. So many interesting items that are never available in Wyoming. So there is that.