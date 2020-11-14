Talkin' with Sal: Clearly 2020 vision

The carpet cleaner has been scheduled. He's long, long past due.
The groceries ordered, picked up and organized. So many groceries!
Since March, I've tried to be a little bit of light in this space, while grousing over cancellations that made me sad, or in some cases, mad.
Nearly eight months to the day after our week-long vacation in Arizona was cut short and we came home to empty grocery shelves and a community losing its mind, COVID has struck the fam.
Now one Thanksgiving feast, the one set five days early because of work schedules, will be porch delivered. Now, the darling dog will have clean carpeting on which to run, but no one to chase her.
Now, our own quiet dinner for two will be in sweats, in front of the TV on a "regular" Sunday.
My favorite thing in life is to plan. It's an addiction that not even COVID can break.
So on my November calendar, there was a nail appointment canceled because they are in quarantine, a football game canceled because the opponent had COVID, a night in my favorite hotel canceled as a result, one of two Thanksgiving feasts canceled.
I have a dear friend who has taken her beloved to the hospital twice -- and gratefully brought him home twice.
I have another dear friend and champion supporter of mine who lost her husband.
Others in the community grieve individuals whom I did not know, but because of social media, we all know all of the stories now, both triumphant and tragic.
I have said all along, and I believe in my heart, that being with family is worth the risk. There are memes and quotes all over social media that show I'm not alone. But the rest of the family has to agree.
It's why I pushed so hard to go see Peggy Jane the Mom in August for her birthday. Was it totally smart for the two of us to drive through three hot spot states for a 2-1/2 day visit? Maybe not, but it was smart to be with her for the short time we were.
Since then, she's had another in a yearlong series of medical challenges. This one resulted in a nursing home stay for rehab of about three weeks, during which COVID ran rampant inside the facility.
She was blessed and very, very lucky to escape and is now back home, running the world with her landline phone from her recliner with round-the-clock help.
No, this holiday season is certainly not like any other.
I will stubbornly continue to make plans and write them down. And with each cross-out, my pen strokes become firmer and angrier.
Maybe some day we will all laugh about the Thanksgiving that Mom carried dinner 30 miles in her car so the sweet potatoes made just right and green bean casserole that's not too soupy could be enjoyed.
We can only hope at this point.
