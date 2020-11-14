Talkin' with Sal: Clearly 2020 vision

I have another dear friend and champion supporter of mine who lost her husband.

Others in the community grieve individuals whom I did not know, but because of social media, we all know all of the stories now, both triumphant and tragic.

I have said all along, and I believe in my heart, that being with family is worth the risk. There are memes and quotes all over social media that show I'm not alone. But the rest of the family has to agree.

It's why I pushed so hard to go see Peggy Jane the Mom in August for her birthday. Was it totally smart for the two of us to drive through three hot spot states for a 2-1/2 day visit? Maybe not, but it was smart to be with her for the short time we were.

Since then, she's had another in a yearlong series of medical challenges. This one resulted in a nursing home stay for rehab of about three weeks, during which COVID ran rampant inside the facility.

She was blessed and very, very lucky to escape and is now back home, running the world with her landline phone from her recliner with round-the-clock help.

No, this holiday season is certainly not like any other.