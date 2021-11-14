This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – How jealous must Craig Bohl be of Brady Hoke?

San Diego State is winning big by running the ball, playing suffocating defense and punting better than anyone else.

It looks like the Aztecs are going to be heading to the Mountain West championship game after beating Nevada, 23-21, on Saturday in Carson, California.

Bohl and the Cowboys can only try to play spoiler on their side of the conference this week at Utah State. The Aggies, picked last in the Mountain Division, are a great story and also deserving of some national attention.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll:

1. Georgia (10-0): The Dawgs finished their regular-season SEC schedule 8-0 and have non-conference cupcakes Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech to devour before the SEC title game.

2. Cincinnati (10-0): The Bearcats are an imperfect 10-0, but as long as they remain unbeaten they deserve a chance to see if the slipper fits at the College Football Playoff ball.

3. Alabama (9-1): ‘Bama trailed New Mexico State for 44 seconds before escaping with a 59-3 victory. Hopefully they Aggies can put the game check to good use.

4. Oregon (9-1): The Ducks are probably going to have to beat Kyle Whittingham’s surging Utes in Salt Lake City and again in the Pac-12 title game to make the playoff.

5. Ohio State (9-1): The Buckeyes didn’t mess around with upset-minded Purdue, scoring on all seven first-half possessions on the way to a 59-31 victory.

6. Michigan State (9-1)

7. Notre Dame (9-1)

8. Michigan (9-1)

9 Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Ole Miss (8-2)

11. Wake Forest (9-1)

12. Baylor (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

14. UTSA (10-0)

15. BYU (8-2)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. San Diego State (9-1): The Aztecs play at red-hot UNLV (the Rebels have won two consecutive games after a 0-8 start) before hosting Boise State in the regular-season finale.

18. Louisiana (9-1)

19. Houston (9-1)

20. Pitt (8-2)

21. Texas A&M (7-3)

22. Wisconsin (7-3)

23. Utah (7-3)

24. Utah State (8-2): The Mountain Division-leading Aggies crushed San Jose State, 48-17, for their fifth consecutive win entering this week’s game against last-place Wyoming.

25. Arkansas (7-3)

This week’s dropouts: 15. Coastal Carolina, 22. Auburn, 23. N.C. State, 25. Purdue

