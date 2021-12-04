22nd-ranked Casper College women's basketball team rolls to 50-point win

The No. 22 Casper College women's basketball team jumped out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and led 47-15 at the half on its way to an 82-32 victory over Miles Community College on Friday at Gillette College.
Joseana Vaz led the T-Birds (8-3) with 15 points and Elena Tzelou scored a career-high 11 points off the bench. The T-Birds had a balanced scoring attack, with Belen Morales Lopez, Joslin Igo and Kate Robertson adding nine points apiece.
