Alyssa Bedard's late goal lifts Wyoming soccer over Air Force
UW SOCCER

Alyssa Bedard's late goal lifts Wyoming soccer over Air Force

  • Updated
Alyssa Bedard's late goal lifted the University of Wyoming soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Air Force on Friday at the Louis Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

The sophomore from Rock Springs scored in the 87th minute off an assist from Jazi Barela to give the Cowgirls (6-6-1, 2-3-0 Mountain West) their second win in a row. Bedard leads UW with four goals on the season.

The Cowgirls took an early lead on a goal from freshman Maddi Chance (Lander) in the 30th minute before Air Force tied the game at the 35-minute mark.

Alex Daws finished with two saves to earn the win in goal.

UW hosts Colorado College on Sunday.

Bedard
Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

