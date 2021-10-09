Alyssa Bedard's late goal lifts Wyoming soccer over Air Force

Alyssa Bedard's late goal lifted the University of Wyoming soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Air Force on Friday at the Louis Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

The sophomore from Rock Springs scored in the 87th minute off an assist from Jazi Barela to give the Cowgirls (6-6-1, 2-3-0 Mountain West) their second win in a row. Bedard leads UW with four goals on the season.

The Cowgirls took an early lead on a goal from freshman Maddi Chance (Lander) in the 30th minute before Air Force tied the game at the 35-minute mark.

Alex Daws finished with two saves to earn the win in goal.

UW hosts Colorado College on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.