Boise State volleyball sweeps Wyoming to end Cowgirls' postseason chances

Boise State ended any chance the University of Wyoming volleyball team had for making the Mountain West tournament with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-14) sweep on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

The Cowgirls (16-13, 8-9 MW) entered the game seventh in the MW standings and needed to finish in the top six to qualify for the postseason. The Broncos (21-9, 10-7 MW) made sure that wouldn't happen, though, as they controlled play at the net.