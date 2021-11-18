Boise State volleyball sweeps Wyoming to end Cowgirls' postseason chances

Boise State ended any chance the University of Wyoming volleyball team had for making the Mountain West tournament with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-14) sweep on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
The Cowgirls (16-13, 8-9 MW) entered the game seventh in the MW standings and needed to finish in the top six to qualify for the postseason. The Broncos (21-9, 10-7 MW) made sure that wouldn't happen, though, as they controlled play at the net.
KC McMahon had 13 kills to lead UW, while Erika Jones added 11 digs and Abby Olsen (17) and Payton Chamberlain (12) combined for 29 assists.
The Cowgirls finish the season Saturday at Utah State.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.