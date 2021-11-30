Casper College basketball teams return to action Wednesday

After both going 1-1 at the Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend, the Casper College men's and women's basketball teams are back on the court for games Wednesday.

The 22nd-ranked women's team (6-3) will face the Rocky Mountain College JV in Billings while the men's team (5-5) hosts Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Both teams then head to Gillette this weekend for games against Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Williston State in the Border Wars.

Joseana Vaz leads the women's team with 14.0 points per game, with Kate Robertson (Natrona County) pitching in 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) adds 8.4 ppg.

Rashaun Agee continues to lead the men's team with 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. The T-Birds are also getting double-figure scoring from PJ Ngambi (11.4) and Jaren Harris (10.0).

