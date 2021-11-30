 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams return to action Wednesday

  • 0

After both going 1-1 at the Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend, the Casper College men's and women's basketball teams are back on the court for games Wednesday.

The 22nd-ranked women's team (6-3) will face the Rocky Mountain College JV in Billings while the men's team (5-5) hosts Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Both teams then head to Gillette this weekend for games against Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Williston State in the Border Wars.

Joseana Vaz leads the women's team with 14.0 points per game, with Kate Robertson (Natrona County) pitching in 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) adds 8.4 ppg.

Rashaun Agee continues to lead the men's team with 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. The T-Birds are also getting double-figure scoring from PJ Ngambi (11.4) and Jaren Harris (10.0).

Casper College Button
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News