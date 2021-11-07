Casper College men's basketball drops home game to Snow College

The Casper College men's basketball team let a first-half lead slip away in an 80-72 home loss to Snow College on Saturday.
The T-Birds (2-1) led 37-34 at the break, but were outscored 46-35 in the second half. PJ Ngambi (14) and Jaren Harris (11) were the only Casper College players to score in double figures; Rashaun Agee had a season-high 12 rebounds.
The T-Birds were just 22-of-62 (35.5%) from the field and 4-of-25 (16.0%) on 3-pointers. They play at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday.
