 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball falls to College of Southern Idaho

  • 0

The Casper College men's basketball team dropped a tough 76-75 decision to College of Southern Idaho on Friday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

The T-Birds (3-2) led 43-38 at the half, but couldn't slow down the Golden Eagles in the second half. CSI (4-1) shot 54.5% from the field and made 8 of 14 shots (57.1%) behind the arc.

PJ Ngambi led Casper College with 15 points, with Rashaun Agee adding 13 and Peter Turay 12 off the bench.

The T-Birds play at Indian Hills Community College on Thursday.

PJ Ngambi headshot

Ngambi
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News