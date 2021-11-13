Casper College men's basketball falls to College of Southern Idaho

The Casper College men's basketball team dropped a tough 76-75 decision to College of Southern Idaho on Friday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.
The T-Birds (3-2) led 43-38 at the half, but couldn't slow down the Golden Eagles in the second half. CSI (4-1) shot 54.5% from the field and made 8 of 14 shots (57.1%) behind the arc.
PJ Ngambi led Casper College with 15 points, with Rashaun Agee adding 13 and Peter Turay 12 off the bench.
The T-Birds play at Indian Hills Community College on Thursday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
