Casper College men's basketball hosts weekend tournament at The Swede

The Casper College men's basketball team will look to continue its early season momentum when it hosts the GW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym this weekend.
The T-Birds (1-0) opened the season Monday with a 109-69 victory against Real Salt Lake Post Grad in which six players scored in double figures. Sophomore Dwayne Walker led the T-Birds with 19 points.
Casper College takes on Northwest Kansas Technical College at 7 p.m. Friday and Snow College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Shaun Gutting is entering his third season as the T-Birds' head coach.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
