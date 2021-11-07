Casper College women's basketball team loses at College of Southern Idaho

The 10th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team was outscored 39-11 in the second half and suffered a 59-53 loss to No. 23 College of Southern Idaho on Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho.
The T-Birds (1-1) were just 22-of-61 (36.1%) from the field and 4-of-18 (22.2%) from behind the arc. Joseana Vaz had team highs of 14 points and seven rebounds, with Julia Palomo adding 10 points, Sandra Frau nine and Kate Robertson eight.
Casper College, which had won 32 consecutive regular-season games, hosts the Pizza Hut Classic beginning Thursday when it takes on Northeastern Junior College.
