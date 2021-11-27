Casper College women's basketball team loses to Western Nebraska CC

The Casper College women's basketball team couldn't overcome a tough second half and lost 70-59 to No. 13 Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Class at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The No. 19 T-Birds (6-3) trailed just 33-32 at the half but the Cougars outscored them 28-18 in the third quarter and held the T-Birds to 27 second-half points.
Freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) led the T-Birds with 14 points and sophomore Joseana Vaz added 12. Belen Moralies Lopez (9) and Kate Robertson (8) combined for 17 points.
Casper College faces the Rocky Mountain College JV on Wednesday in Billings, Montana.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.