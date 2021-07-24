Casper College women's basketball team receives academic honors

The Casper College women's basketball team was recognized for its academic accomplishments this week as it finished No. 18 in the 2020-21 Academic Team of the Year rankings by the National Junior College Athletics Association. The Thunderbirds finished with a team GPA of 3.43.

Individually, sophomore Emily Achter and freshman Kate Robertson (Natrona County) were named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team with 4.0 GPAs. Sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri and freshmen Sofie Hauge and Belen Morales Lopez earned second-team honors by finishing the year with a GPA between 3.8-3.99.

The T-Birds (22-2) also excelled on the court this past season. They finished No. 3 in the final regular-season rankings, had a 20-game winning streak and qualified for the NJCAA Division I Championship for the third year in a row.

