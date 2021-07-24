 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball team receives academic honors
The Casper College women's basketball team was recognized for its academic accomplishments this week as it finished No. 18 in the 2020-21 Academic Team of the Year rankings by the National Junior College Athletics Association. The Thunderbirds finished with a team GPA of 3.43.

Individually, sophomore Emily Achter and freshman Kate Robertson (Natrona County) were named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team with 4.0 GPAs. Sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri and freshmen Sofie Hauge and Belen Morales Lopez earned second-team honors by finishing the year with a GPA between 3.8-3.99.

The T-Birds (22-2) also excelled on the court this past season. They finished No. 3 in the final regular-season rankings, had a 20-game winning streak and qualified for the NJCAA Division I Championship for the third year in a row.

Kate Robertson headshot

Robertson
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

