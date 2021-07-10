Casper Horseheads allow nine runs in last two innings in 9-8 loss to Mining City

The bullpen wasted an outstanding performance by starter Jerson Morales on Friday night as the Casper Horseheads lost 9-8 to the Mining City Tommyknockers at Mike Lansing Field.

Morales limited the visitors to two hits and walked just one batter while striking out a season-high 10 in seven innings. But relievers Will Atwell, Quinn McGuire and Andrew Hansen combined to allow seven hits and seven runs over the final two innings to drop the Horseheads to 11-26 overall, including 3-16 at home.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when JJ Gerarden and Jake Baker had RBI singles to give the Horseheads a 2-0 advantage. After the Tommyknockers scored five runs in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead, Casper plated four in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead.

With two out in the top of the ninth, Hansen walked in the tying run and the Tommyknockers added three more thanks to a Casper error. The Horseheads cut the margin to 9-8 on Brandon Herter's two-RBI single, but Ryan Callahan then flied out to end the game.

