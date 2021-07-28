Casper Horseheads drop doubleheader to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads' losing streak reached seven games Tuesday night with a doubleheader loss to the Canyon County Spuds at Mike Lansing Field. Canyon County, which improved to 12-3 against Casper this season, won the opener 8-6 and the nightcap 7-6.

Ryan Callahan had two RBI in the first game, with Victor Vega, Chris Rodriguez and Zion Springer each driving in one run. Vega, Joe Schmidt and Brandon Herter all had two RBI in the second game.

The Horseheads (14-39) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within 7-6 in the nightcap, but Rei Kimura hit into a force-out with two runners on base.

