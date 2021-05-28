Casper Horseheads drop second in a row to Western Nebraska Pioneers

Western Nebraska pounded out 20 hits and scored at least three runs in four innings to deal the Casper Horseheads a 15-10 defeat Thursday night in Gering, Nebraska.

The Horseheads (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Pioneers (2-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame and led the rest of the way. Casper trailed 15-2 before putting up an eight-spot in the eighth inning, keyed by Brooks Browning's grand slam.