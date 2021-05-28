Casper Horseheads drop second in a row to Western Nebraska Pioneers

Western Nebraska pounded out 20 hits and scored at least three runs in four innings to deal the Casper Horseheads a 15-10 defeat Thursday night in Gering, Nebraska.
The Horseheads (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Pioneers (2-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame and led the rest of the way. Casper trailed 15-2 before putting up an eight-spot in the eighth inning, keyed by Brooks Browning's grand slam.
Starting pitcher Kyle Fanning took the loss, allowing three hits and and three earned runs and walking four in one-plus inning.
The Horseheads' home opener is Friday night against the Mining City Tommyknockers.
