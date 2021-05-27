Casper Horseheads fall to 1-1 with 10-4 loss at Western Nebraska

The Casper Horseheads fell behind early and dropped their first Exhibition League game of the season Wednesday night, losing 10-4 to the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering, Nebraska.

The Pioneers built a 7-0 lead after five innings before the Horseheads (1-1) scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth. Casper' Joe Schmidt drove in two runs and Zion Springer had an RBI and Jake Baker went 3-for-4.

Starting pitcher Harold Baez took the loss, allowing seven hits and six earned runs in four innings.

After the three-game series against the Pioneers, the Horseheads open their home season Friday against the Mining City Tommyknockers at Mike Lansing Field.

