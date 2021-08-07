Casper Horseheads lose 4th consecutive game heading into season finale

The Casper Horseheads let a solid performance by starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz go to waste in a 5-3 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Friday night at Mike Lansing Field.

Aqui-Cruz limited the Pioneers (40-22) to six hits and one earned run in five innings, but errors in the second and third innings allowed the visitors to score three unearned runs and send the Horseheads (17-45) to their fourth consecutive loss.

Owen Christy hit a solo home run in the third for Casper, with Riverton's Dillion Fabricus and Brandon Herter each driving in a run.

The Horseheads' third season in the Expedition League came to an end Saturday night with a home game against the Pioneers.

