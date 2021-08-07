 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads lose 4th consecutive game heading into season finale
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads lose 4th consecutive game heading into season finale

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads let a solid performance by starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz go to waste in a 5-3 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Friday night at Mike Lansing Field.

Aqui-Cruz limited the Pioneers (40-22) to six hits and one earned run in five innings, but errors in the second and third innings allowed the visitors to score three unearned runs and send the Horseheads (17-45) to their fourth consecutive loss.

Owen Christy hit a solo home run in the third for Casper, with Riverton's Dillion Fabricus and Brandon Herter each driving in a run.

The Horseheads' third season in the Expedition League came to an end Saturday night with a home game against the Pioneers.

