Casper Horseheads manage just five hits in 13-2 loss to Canyon County

One night after pounding out 12 hits and rallying for an 11-10 victory to snap a seven-game losing streak, the Casper Horseheads managed just five hits in a 13-2 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Thursday night at Mike Lansing Field.

Victor Vega had three hits and drove in both runs for the Horseheads (15-40).

Canyon County took control with a five-run third inning and put the finishing touches on the victory with two runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth. The Spuds (24-32) improved to 13-4 against the Horseheads this season.

Starting pitcher Cade Kazmirski allowed 10 hits and seven runs in six innings to take the loss.

