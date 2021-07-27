 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads manage only two hits in latest loss to Canyon County
The Casper Horseheads were held to two hits, both singles, in a 5-2 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Monday night at Mike Lansing Field in Casper.

Eric Erato's single in the bottom of the first inning put runners on first and second, but Cristian Lopez grounded into a double play to end the threat. In the seventh, Hank Dunn drove in two runs with a two-out single.

Jerson Morales took the loss as he allowed five hits and four runs in five innings while striking out 10.

The Horseheads (14-37) have lost five in a row and fell to 3-19 at Mike Lansing Field.

