Casper Horseheads rally past Spuds to snap seven-game losing streak
topical
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads rally past Spuds to snap seven-game losing streak

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, snapping a seven-game losing streak with an 11-10 victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Wednesday night at Mike Lansing Field.

Eric Erato, who went 2-for-5 with three RBI, tied the game with a single and Ryan Callahan scored on an error to give the Horseheads (15-39) the win.

Also for Casper, Austin Menesini drove in two runs and Callahan, Victory Vega, Joe Schmidt and Rei Kimura each had an RBI.

Andrew Hansen got the win in relief of Will Clair. Hansen worked three innings and allowed five runs, but only one of them was earned.

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

