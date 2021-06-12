 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads score first, but lose big to Mining City Tommyknockers
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

The Casper Horseheads jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Mining City on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field, but that was all the offense they could muster in dropping a 10-1 decision to the Tommyknockers.

Cristian Lopez drove in the only run for the Horseheads (4-12) with a fielder's choice groundout in the bottom of the first inning, but Mining City tied the game in the top of the second. The Tommyknockers took the lead for good with three runs in the third.

Starting pitcher Jake Wright took the loss, allowing five hits and four runs in three innings.

The teams wrapped up their three-game series Sunday before the Horseheads welcome the Western Nebraska Pioneers to town for a three-game set beginning Tuesday.

