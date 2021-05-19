Four Wyoming track and field athletes earn All-Mountain West honors

The University of Wyoming track & field season came to a close Wednesday when four Cowboys received All-Mountain West honors after their performances in the MW Championships this past weekend in Clovis, California.
Senior Colton Paller won the discus at the conference meet with a throw of 189 feet and also placed third in the shot put (52-08.25). Also earning honors were senior Hap Frketich, who finished second in the hammer (195-03); sophomore Albert Steiner (Laramie), who was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:57.12)l and freshman Kareem Mersal, who took second in the long jump (23-03.25).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.